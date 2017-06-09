The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A conclusive Labour victory in Chester means Chris Matheson is back as the city's MP.

The 49-year-old was the first candidate in the constituency's history to pick up more than 30,000 votes.

Of course the Conservatives still ended with the most MPs nationally, but their nominee Will Gallagher failed to seize the marginal seat.

Mr Matheson turned a 93-vote lead from 2015 into a majority of more than 9,000.

His Labour colleague Justin Madders in Ellesmere Port and Neston also topped 30,000 votes, but this was below Andrew Miller's total for the constituency in 1997.

The re-elected Chester MP cited a high turnout among young people as a factor in his party's surge.

He said: “It’s obviously a fantastic result and I’m overwhelmed and grateful that people have shown such confidence in me.

“I think a lot of young people who previously were not interested in politics have been brought into politics and that’s a good thing."

Turnout in Chester was at 77.64%, the highest it had been since 1997.

All the signs point to it being high among the 18-25 age bracket too which undoubtedly played into Labour's hands.

How much of Mr Matheson's success is down to his local presence or to Jeremy Corbyn's appeal is hard to quantify.

There was a massive 13.5% increase of votes in his favour. Overall the swing was 8.05%.

Bookmakers had been offering overwhelming odds of 1/7 on a Tory victory in the city early in the campaign.

Mr Gallagher actually received more votes than Stephen Mosley did for his party in 2015.

But their overall share of the total was slightly down by 2.6%.

The shrinking of the Liberal Democrat vote, as well as the lack of Green and UKIP candidates on the ballot paper, made Chester almost an entirely two-party fight.

The Conservatives will surely be analysing what went wrong during their election push.

Chester was home to the smallest Labour majority in the UK prior to the election. No longer is that the case.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.