Chester and Ellesmere Port’s MPs have been cleared by a Parliamentary Standards investigation.

Labour’s Chris Matheson and Justin Madders today (February 2) took aim at the ‘petty’ nature of the complaint, made by former Conservative CWaC council leader Mike Jones.

The MPs had been accused of failing to declare free parking permits they used at Cheshire West and Chester Council buildings.

Cllr Jones claimed Mr Matheson and Mr Madders had deliberately not declared the 'gift' permits, given 'at the expense of council tax payers'.

But Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Hudson found the maximum market value of the permits to be £1,139 per annum, which was 'considerably below' the registration threshold.

Mr Matheson said he was pleased the ‘politically motivated’ complaint had been rejected.

He said: “I imagine many residents will be aghast that something as trivial as a parking permit could be the subject of a formal complaint.

“At a time when the government has chopped £57 million from the council’s finances and when our schools face one of the biggest funding cuts in the country, this was an insulting waste of money.

“I won’t play petty party politics and I will now concentrate again on the issues of real importance to residents.”

The permits were provided by CWaC so the MPs could park for meetings at the HQ building in Chester without needing to be authorised on every single visit.

They were also valid for Wyvern House in Winsford and the civic centre, Ellesmere Port.

Mr Madders said he was pleased the investigation had found the complaint was ‘totally without merit’.

The Ellesmere Port and Neston representative said: “The rules are very clear and are obviously not intended to require MPs to declare every time they are allowed to park when attending a meeting.

“I’m sure Cllr Jones was well aware of this when he made the complaint.

“I am disappointed that a lot of time and public money has been wasted investigating what was a politically-motivated and petty complaint.”

Cllr Jones took to Twitter this afternoon to defend his decision to make the compaint.

