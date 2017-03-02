The video will start in 8 Cancel

Family-friendly music and arts festival One Tribe is coming to Cheshire this August.

The ‘spiritually healing, musically diverse experience’ set against the spectacular backdrop of Cholmondeley Castle Estate, Malpas, will span five days.

Tickets cost just £95 and all of the profits from the independent volunteer run event will go to The Green Paw Project, a charity for animals in third world countries.

One Tribe festival director Ste Chesters said: “If you are a local to Malpas, a lover of diverse world music, love art and culture, have a family, want to avoid corporate festivals whilst giving profits made from your ticket money to charity, then this August come and be part of One Tribe as we grow, learn and push back our horizons. One Love, One Tribe.”

From August 3 to 8 a host of world renowned DJs and performers will descend upon Cholmondeley for the non-stop music and arts extravaganza.

Six stages will feature a broad range of music from world tribal, folk, jazz, funk, reggae and acoustic live music to drum and bass, house, techno and psytrance.

From the founding father and first wave Detroit techno soul of Juan Atkins to current German hero Move D, there is something for everyone.

Other highlights include Lone, Psychemagik, DJ Bone, Boddika, Slam, Marcus Intalex, DJ Hype, Calibre, Sonic Species, E-Clip, Fabio and Moon and Gaudi.

There will also be live performances from Radioactive Man, Wild Marmalade, Mobius Loop, Henge, Olive Tree Dance, Turbans and Afriquio.

The stunning forest will be the setting of family camping, circus workshops, arts and crafts and fire shows for the kids, yoga, meditation and holistic and alternative therapies.

Guests are invited to bring an instrument to join in one of the huge, unplugged musical jams that will take place every night around the fire.

One Tribe is the brainchild of the founders of Audio Farm, who are known for their legendary electronic nights in Manchester’s Sound Control, Islington Mill and Antwerp Mansion.

A spokesperson for One Tribe said: “Created as a revolutionary response to the commercial beasts that currently monopolise the UK festival scene by a small gathering of like-minded, music lovers, the One Tribe ethos and spirit has been lovingly nurtured from the home-grown seeds of small, intimate Manchester house parties.”

For more information on the One Tribe festival click here.