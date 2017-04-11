Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cosy countryside watering hole just outside Malpas has bagged the coveted honour of best pub in Cheshire.

The Cholmondeley Arms, which sits inside a former Victorian village schoolhouse on Lord Cholmondeley’s estate, has been named the county winner in The National Pub and Bar Awards.

Now it will go head to head with the other county winners to be named best in region, and best overall in the UK.

Delighted manager Tim Moody says the ‘fantastic’ accolade is testament to a ‘great team effort’ by his staff.

“We’re up against so much competition both locally and across Cheshire,” he said.

“The pub business itself is a difficult industry to be in and we’re just a small pub in the countryside.

“All our hard work has paid off.

“It’s a massive achievement and we could not be happier.”

This year’s county winners were selected based on multiple marks of quality, assessing every element that goes into making a hospitality experience truly excellent.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, comments: “This is an industry that never stands still – the operators of the best pubs know that they have to be at the top of their game 100% of the time.

“Our 94 county winners are shining examples of that energy and creativity. They are what makes the pubs and bars of the UK so renowned.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists.”

The regional and national winners will be announced at a glittering grand final in London on May 23.