A chimp that was born at Chester Zoo 30 years ago celebrates her milestone birthday today (Wednesday April 12).

Tuppence the chimp who moved from Chester to Welsh Mountain Zoo when she was nine weeks old was rejected by her mother and had to be hand reared by the Colwyn Bay zoo's director Nick Jackson for the first two years of her life.

The experience means Tuppence has had a special place in Nick's heart for the past three decades.

He said: “Rearing a chimp is very similar to raising and nurturing a human baby in terms of the level of attention, love and care that is needed.

(Photo: Welsh Mountain Zoo)

"Tuppence very much became part of our family and we all cared for her very much, and still do. However, the end goal was always to reintroduce her back into chimp society and this process began at 18 months.”

From around 18 months, Tuppence regularly began playing with another young chimp , beginning the very gradual integration into a large group of chimps.

Early experience in this group, including watching mothers with their babies and sometimes carrying youngsters for them, was an important experience when she came to rear her own young - and Tuppence is now mum to Nickel and Jessie.

(Photo: Daily Post Wales)

Nick added: “Of course, I still visit regularly but the key to her success as a breeding mother has been her integration into a group of chimps so a close bond with me could not be sustained. This strategy worked and she has been a lovely parent.”

There are currently 11 chimps at the Welsh Mountain Zoo, ranging in ages from 14 to over 50.