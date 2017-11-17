Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Popular children's party venue Spavens opens in Chester this Saturday (November 18).

Branching out from their premises in Mold, the retro sweet shop, famous for its vast range of sweets and craft activities for both children and adults, opens its doors on Hoole Road at 10am.

Workers have been busy getting the new shop ready over the past few months, and pictures show there is even unique Chester-themed artwork on the walls.

(Image: Spavens)

A post on the shop's Facebook page announced the opening and added: "We're told that we're the best sweet shop ever and the best party venue ever!

"We've got sweets, crepes, ice cream, crafts and pottery painting, sweets, kids and adult parties, sweets, sundaes and hot chocolate and of course we have lots and lots of sweets..."

It is advisable to book tables in advance but customers can also just pop in for food to take away.

Spavens has become a hugely popular children's party venue over the years, where kids get to paint their own sweet jar then choose from a large choice of sweets in the shop to fill it.

Afterwards they can choose a ceramic or wooden object to decorate and enjoy a slush, crepe and ice cream before going home with a goody bag.

And Spavens also caters for adult parties where it's a similar routine, differing only by the fact adults can bring their own wine and beer to enjoy while they paint.