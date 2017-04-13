Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the face of a rapist who made his underage victims relive their nightmares in a courtroom.

Dwayne Sunderland, was locked up for 18 years after being convicted of a string of sex offences against two children.

Sunderland, of Clarence Drive, Cuddington, abused the victims between July 2005 and August 2009.

The 33-year-old was found guilty at the end of week-long trial at Chester Crown Court and sentenced on April 12.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Leanne Brundrett said: “The victims in this case have suffered greatly over the years.

“They have shown great bravery and courage in coming forward and talking about what happened to them.

“Sunderland has shown a blatant disregard for the victims making them come to court and give evidence during trial and reliving what had happened to them.

“I hope that they will be able to find some justice in the sentence that has been handed down to him today.”

Sunderland was convicted of a total of 13 offences by the jury.

They were six charges of rape of a child, five of sexual activity with a child, one of sexual assault and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Cheshire Police hope the result gives the victims of historic sex offences the confidence to come forward.

DC Brundrett said: “We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously no matter how long ago they took place.

“We want to reassure victims that we are committed to tackling this type of crime and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“The force has a Dedicated Rape Unit that deals specifically with this type of crime and has specialist officers who are able to provide support to victims and witnesses throughout an investigation.”

Anyone looking to report a sexual offence can contact Cheshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.