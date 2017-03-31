Well known Blacon pub gets demolished

Reception children at Aston by Sutton Primary School in Frodsham have been on Chick Watch.

The four and five-year-olds have been responsible for caring and keeping an eye on their chicks, attending to their every need from the incubator to hot box.

There was an urgent call to staff one night when the first signs of a cracked egg were seen.

Staff rushed back to school and after a two-hour wait the first chick arrived and the kids have named it Sonic.

Since then Bella, Quartz, Alicia, Eddie and Twitter have arrived.