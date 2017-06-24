Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels officially re-opened the worship space of Chester ’s Wesley Church Centre by unveiling a plaque at a launch lunch on Sunday (June 18), marking the end of a £500,000 refurbishment.

The Grade II listed building on St John Street was originally designed by Chester architect Thomas Harrison and opened in 1812.

Superintendent Minister The Revd Neil Stacey explained: “Our worship space was proving too restrictive for the way we want to worship on Sundays and it also needed a radical transformation if it was to contribute to our welcome during the week.”

Pews have been removed, the floor levelled, a large central roof light and new lighting scheme installed, emphasising the church’s classical columns and arches.

(Photo: UGC)

Underfloor heating improves comfort and a rising stage complements the excellent acoustics to make for a superb concert venue.

Conservation architects Donald Insall Associates led the project design work, while the sensitive refurbishment was undertaken by Armitage Construction of Manchester – the oldest surviving family-owned building company in the North West and chosen because of their vast experience of ecclesiastical and heritage work.

Contracts manager for Armitage Construction Peter Harper said: “We are proud to have been part of the refurbishment of Wesley Church in Chester.

“This has been a very pro-active and successful partnership between all parties culminating in the transformation of such a vital part of Chester’s community.”

Andrew Flanagan, an associate of Donald Insall, added: “Over its history the church has undergone many different phases of refurbishment to meet the changing needs of its congregation.

“This latest design is a new chapter in the ongoing history of Wesley Church and we are pleased to have been part of the team.”

Mission development officer Andrew Herbert shared the church’s vision for how the space might be used in the week.

He said: “We feel called to make Wesley a truly inclusive place, where people from all walks of life can be and belong together. We want the new space to become a home for local groups and activities that share this vision.”

The scheme cost £567,000 in total with funds coming from Wesley families and friends; the Methodist Church; Cheshire West and Chester Council ; The People to People Association of Chester; The Newton and Norwood Settlement; The Garfield Weston Foundation; The Ursula Keyes Trust; Allchurches Trust Limited, The Beatrice Laing Trust and others.

Wesley is open 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday and offers a café, play area, fair trade shop and a range of activities for babies and toddlers including a crèche, toddler group, singing and story times.

For more information, visit www.wesleychester.co.uk or contact Andrew Herbert on 01244 323037 or andrew@wesleychester.co.uk.