Chester actor Tom Hughes is busy preparing to hit our screens again with his portrayal of Prince Albert in ITV's hit show Victoria.

The first series of the period drama became queen of Sunday night telly, and now the cast has reunited to begin shooting the second instalment.

Former Upton-by-Chester High School pupil Tom – who stars opposite his real-life girlfriend Jenna Coleman in the eponymous role – joined his co-stars for a read-through last week.

Actress Nell Hudson, who plays Miss Skerrett, excitedly tweeted a picture of the script, saying: "Wonderful to meet everyone and excited to meet the newbies."

While David Oakes, who stars as Prince Ernest, snapped the cast gathered around a table for the read-through.

Screenwriter Daisy Goodwin told the Radio Times that the second series will be set in the 1840s and viewers can expect to see our very own Tom excelling in his role as a devoted father.

Thirty-year-old Tom, patron of Chester's youth theatre Jigsaw Music Theatre, paid a visit to his home city with his leading lady Jenna over Christmas.

The loved-up pair were spotted wandering around Chester by eagle-eyed locals on Boxing Day.