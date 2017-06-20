Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An evening of glamour hit Chester city centre this week to celebrate the end of CH1ChesterBID’s month-long fashion campaign Style in the City.

The city’s Business Improvement District (BID) teamed up with the University of Chester, as well as a selection of high street and boutique retailers to host a special catwalk show for spectators with a passion for fashion.

Five graduates from the university’s first ever cohort of fashion students presented their end-of-year collections at the show, which took place on Wednesday evening (June 14) at The Grosvenor Hotel.

The venue’s prestigious Westminster Suite was home to a specially created runway where professional models also showcased a range of seasonal garments and trends from fashion stores across the city centre.

Julie Charlton, at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Our Style in the City campaign was all about presenting what’s on offer in terms of fashion and beauty in Chester city centre and I’m so thrilled that the event was such a success.”

“There were a huge range of garments on show from Marks and Spencer menswear to local boutique summer collections and it was great to be able to showcase the versatility of Chester’s high street.

“The collections from our talented university graduates were equally as stunning and made for a variety of exceptionally creative collections on the runway. I would like to thank everyone that came along to the event and helped us show how much style we have here in the city of Chester!”

VIP guests were treated to a goody bag with products and brands that showcased their collections included: Jigsaw, Laundry B, Tessuti and Hugo Boss on Bridge Street, Marks and Spencer on Foregate Street and Jack Wills on Eastgate Street.

Accessories for the models were provided by Accessorize on Eastgate Street.

Make-up artists were also on hand at the show using brands from Boots on Foregate Street, including No7, Benefit, Clarins, NYX, Max Factor and Bare Minerals along with stylists from Andrew Collinge hairdressing salon.