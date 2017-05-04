Chester's long-awaited new £37m cultural centre finally opens one week today (May 4).

With the countdown until its launch now officially on, celebrations can begin in earnest.

And what better way to get the party started than to hold a street carnival in its honour.

Hundreds of local primary schoolchildren will form a human chain around Storyhouse – which incorporates a theatre, single screen cinema and the city’s main library – and pass up to 5,000 children’s books from the former library to inside the brand new Storyhouse children’s library.

Local buskers, dancers, drummers, musicians, dancers and storytellers will perform to the children and around the ‘book worm’ to celebrate the opening of Storyhouse as a community cultural centre between 10.15am and 2pm.

Storyhouse shunned the idea of a big celebrity opening to reflect the ambition for the venue to put the ‘community at its heart’.

Follow our updates below for all the carnival fun as it happens.