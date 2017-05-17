Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rob Jeffries of Chester is dusting off his walking boots to join intrepid TV presenter Jeff Stelling in another walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK.

Rob, 27, of Handbridge, will join Jeff on day six of the march, walking 25.8 miles from Chester FC’s Deva Stadium to Everton’s Goodison Park, via Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park and Liverpool’s Anfield.

Teaming up with the leading men’s health organisation, long-standing Soccer Saturday host Jeff is aiming to raise £500,000 on his March for Men - 15 walking marathons in 15 days at the start of June, from Exeter City FC to Newcastle United FC.

Rob was inspired to join #JeffsMarch for Prostate Cancer UK after seeing his efforts last year and after having completed last year’s Chester Half Marathon for Alzheimer’s Society.

Rob said: “Ignoring prostate cancer won’t beat it, so I joined the fight by signing up to Jeff’s Men United March.

“I decided to sign up because prostate cancer can be a very difficult conversation to have for men, regardless of if it is with family, or with close friends. Highlighting prostate cancer by supporting and walking with Jeff, hopefully we can break these barriers down, get guys talking about it, getting it checked out early, and most importantly beating it.”

Starting in Devon on Friday, June 2, Jeff’s March for Men - prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch – will see the Sky stalwart walk 400 miles from the South West to the North East with the symmetrical stroll starting at the St James’ Park home of Exeter City and ending at Newcastle United’s stadium, also called St James’ Park, a fortnight later.

Clocking in at 400 miles, Jeff’s journey will see him visit more than 40 football clubs including his boyhood club, Hartlepool United.

Director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK James Beeby said: “We’re delighted that Rob has decided to join the fight against prostate cancer and march to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“One man every hour dies from prostate cancer; it’s the most common cancer in men. But we want to make prostate cancer a disease that the next generation of men do not fear. We thank Rob and all the walkers for joining the fight.”

To sponsor Rob, please visit www.justgiving.com/robjeffries .