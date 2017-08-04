Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meetings are taking place to enable a city centre nightclub to reopen with extra licensing conditions following a serious assault which led to its closure.

Bar 6T9 in Boughton was shut down last month after Cheshire Police approached the licensing sub-committee of Cheshire West and Chester Council in the wake of the incident.

The venue describes itself as ‘Chester’s only full time gay nightclub supporting the gay scene of Chester for over 10 years’.

Police superintendant Martin Cleworth of Cheshire Constabulary asked for an urgent review under powers that trigger a fast track process where police consider premises are ‘associated with serious crime or serious disorder’.

The local authority then used the same legislation to suspend the premises licence with immediate effect.

Councillor Lynn Clare, who chairs the Licensing Act (hearings) sub-committee, told The Chronicle she was limited in what she could say because criminal proceedings were active with regards to a serious incident to which police were called. However, she confirmed ‘somebody was hurt’.

She added: “We have had a meeting this morning (Thursday, August 3) and there are conditions being put on. They will be allowed to open when they have complied with the conditions asked for.”

It is unclear when the premises will reopen.

Bar 6T9 wrote on Facebook last month: “Unfortunately Bar 6T9 will be closed this weekend due to unforeseen circumstances which is beyond our control. Updates will be given as soon as we are given more information. We apologise for any inconvenience to our loyal customers that come and join us every weekend.”

Cheshire Police does not wish to comment.