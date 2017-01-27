Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You heard it here first – All Bar One is set to open in Chester city centre in late March.

The bar will take the place of The Grill in Newgate Street, better known as Blackhouse Grill, as reported by The Chronicle in September last year.

Mitchells and Butlers are taking over the lease to open the All Bar One – self-described as ‘stylish bars in central locations’.

Now work has started to transform the building which is covered in scaffolding.

And temporary signs have appeared which feature the slogan ‘Get Ready Chester’ with the tag-line ‘brunch, lunch, sharing, cocktails’ plus information about recruitment and a launch party with details to follow on Facebook.

And a planning application has been lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council to install new permanent signage.

Kate Dell, All Bar One assistant marketing manager, said: “We’re excited to be bringing an All Bar One to Chester, and we can’t wait to open in late March.

"This site represents a significant investment for the brand, and we’re constantly looking to expand the All Bar One brand into new cities and introduce our bars to new audiences.”

The closure of Blackhouse Grill came just days after the Mockingbird Taproom in Lower Watergate Street shut its doors with immediate effect.

Italian restaurant chain Zizzi, opposite Blackhouse, also closed around the same time but has since been transformed into Brazilian steak house Picanha which opened in November.

Insiders stressed Blackhouse remained popular but believed the company wished to focus the brand on bigger cities.

Staff at the Chester outlet, some of whom had worked there for many years, were said to be ‘devastated’, ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’.