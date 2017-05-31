Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Muslim community said special prayers and issued words of condemnation following last week’s terrorist bomb in Manchester.

Community leader Abdun Noor said the priest led prayers for the victims and their loved ones during the weekly Friday gathering at the mosque in Clifton Drive, Blacon.

Others made short speeches in which they condemned the actions of the terrorists.

He said: “We wanted to show solidarity with the people of Manchester because of this indiscriminate killing which we condemn.

"There were also lots of Muslim people caught up in what happened including a family from Kingsway who were not hurt but were very upset.

“The youngest child who died was just eight years old. We all have children. It’s very sad.

“But it needs to be more than a just a few words at the mosque. We want to be more open and transparent as a community and build understanding.

"We shouldn’t be isolated and we need to integrate better in the community. What’s worrying is, the person from Manchester, I’m sure somebody knew about his views, but if someone had reported it then it could have been prevented.

“Worldwide they are killing more Muslims than anyone else. It’s an ideology. This is not Islamic. It has nothing to do with the Koran. Really they are simply criminals.

“Not only should we be condemning these actions but we need to be helping the law enforcement agencies.”

Mr Noor, who owns the Chester Tandoori restaurant in Brook Street, Chester, is hosting a meal to promote unity and understanding as well as showing solidarity with Manchester to which he has invited the new Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels and her husband, other councillors Tory MEP Sajjad Karim and the press.