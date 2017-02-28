Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Spanish wine and tapas bar is recruiting staff for a new venture to take over Chester city centre premises previously occupied by Mockingbird Taproom.

El Sotano is recruiting kitchen and front-of-house staff in full and part-time positions according to a banner erected outside the Lower Watergate Street venue.

Those who feel ‘passionate’ about providing excellent food and service are invited to apply to work at what will be a Spanish bodega and tapas bar – bodega is Spanish for wine cellar and tapas refers to small Spanish savoury dishes.

And pictures on social media show a refurbishment is currently underway.

The former occupants, Chester’s Mockingbird Taproom, closed for business last September because the parent company went into administration leaving debts of about £4m.

The New Moon Company founded by Paul Newman and Dave Mooney ceased trading shortly after celebrating its fifth anniversary.

However, Dave, the self-titled ‘Gobby Chef’, and his wife Jane started another company called Carrwood Catering Ltd to take the group’s strongest gastro pub brands forward following a restructure.

(Photo: Sallie Ehlen)

Paul Newman is no longer involved but he and Dave parted as friends according to his Twitter account.

The Mockingbird Taproom – best known when called The Fat Cat – in Lower Watergate Street closed with immediate effect and the other casualty was Italian restaurant Casa Matta at Weaverham.

However, the Lord Binning at Kelsall, The Old Sessions House at Knutsford, The Old Blind School at Liverpool and The Montgomery at Eastham Village are continuing to trade.

Beef and Pudding in Manchester continued until Christmas but was later sold and has been transformed it into an American-themed sports bar.