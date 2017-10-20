Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hawkin's Bazaar, the shop that has replaced Chester's popular Disney Store, is now open for business.

The novelty toy shop retailer has opened in the Foregate Street premises, just weeks after its predecessor closed its doors after 25 years.

Specialising in a 'unique and extensive' range of unusual toys, gifts and gadgets, the store describes itself as 'the one stop shop for all of your gifting needs.'

A previous Hawkin's Bazaar occupied a premises on Foregate Street some years ago, but later closed down.