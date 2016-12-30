Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain-hunters have been blocking up the roads in and around shopping centres today (Friday, December 30) as the annual pilgrimage to sales continues.

Chester’s Greyhound Retail Park was busy with traffic backing up into car parks by stores such as Next and Home Bargains as well as on Greyhound Park Road near Asda .

Adam Evans wrote on Twitter : “Mad traffic in Chester Greyhound park. Sat for nearly an hour!”

Cheshire Oaks has been busy as usual.

Cheshire Police reported ‘heavy traffic’ around the retail centre at J10 M53 and M56 with the advice to: “Avoid if possible.”

Broughton Shopping Park has also been ‘chockablock’ according to visitors.