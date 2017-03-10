Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s Chester’s version of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly starring Dave the gardener, St Olave’s church and Rosie’s nightclub.

Every year Chester Civic Trust – the guardians of the built environment – announces its alternative New Year Honours for examples of good, bad and ugly practice in the city.

This year saw a total of 36 nominations across the three categories.

Most nominations were in the ‘Good’ section although this year there were more suggestions for community projects than development schemes.

But the judging panel handed over just two ‘Good’ awards. This was in addition to the chairman’s special award which this year went to the Notting Hoole project who gained recognition for Hoole as Best Local Centre in the Great British High Street awards.

The first of the two ‘Good’ awards went to Scheme Global and Owen Ellis Architects who were responsible for the renovation of Greenbank Hall in Handbridge , the former base for West Cheshire College ’s catering department which closed many years ago and had fallen into disrepair.

Judges were particularly impressed with the houses built on the site which were said to be ‘excellent examples’ of modern high quality design and construction.

A second ‘Good’ award went to flower displays in the city centre , by council gardener Dave Richardson, described as ‘simply beautiful’. Dave attended the prize giving ceremony where members learned he had tended the city’s parks and gardens for 40 years.

Commendations went to SJ Bebbington Butchers in Westminster Park for their shop front, Canal Heritage Trust for their draft canal conservation area policy, owners of 81 and 83 Hoole Road for the sympathetic renovation of their properties and the refurbishment of four Georgian properties by the cathedral in Abbey Street.

‘Bad’ awards went to the deterioration of the historic St Olave’s church on Lower Bridge Street and the poor maintenance of the top floor of Off the Wall.

Finally, the ‘Ugly’ category consisted of the former sewer flushing tower on the A41 in Christleton, opposite the Cheshire Cat, which is ‘graffiti strewn and in dire need of attention’, the continuing presence of the scaffolding next to the City Walls and the ‘dark and chewing gum trodden’ entrance to Rosie’s nightclub plus the ‘unsightly barriers’ alongside the canal in the Northgate Cutting.

Judging panel chairman Nick Clarke said: “Thank you also to all those who nominated projects. Without your nominations, there would be no awards!”