Chester’s Five Villages will hold a celebration of their rural setting by holding their first annual apple pressing afternoon.

This atmospheric autumnal event on Saturday, September 30 is being organised by the Village Hall Committee that serves the Five Villages of Mollington, Backford, Chorlton, Caughall and Lea.

The free drop-in event takes place between 2-4.30pm at the village hall in Backford and everyone is welcome.

Mollington resident and organiser Martin Bentley said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together. We hope that people will pop in and enjoy being part of the apple pressing process. If people want to bring in some of their own apples to be pressed, they can take away the juice in their own containers. It doesn’t matter what varieties of apple go into the mix or even if the apples are windfalls.

“Apple pressing is a natural, simple and satisfying activity and I am sure everyone will enjoy tasting the wonderful apple juice that is produced at this relaxed and informal drop-in. We warmly welcome everyone to this event.”

Refreshments and cakes and bakes - with an apple theme - will be on sale throughout the afternoon. There is free parking outside the village hall, which is located on Station Road.

The village hall committee recently announced it had passed the first stage in its bid to win £500,0000 of funding from the Big Lottery. With the money, the Five Villages want to extend the village hall to provide even more amenities for the local area.

John Fielding of the committee said: “This event is just one part of an exciting new programme of activities taking place at the Village Hall. We have a fantastic Halloween event planned for the youngsters of our villages as well as a sparkling bonfire night and a family-friendly Christmas carol singing by lantern-light complete with festive food and mulled wine.

“This is in addition to Mollington’s quirky bus stop library, Chester’s A Handbag of Harmonies choir concert, an RTA jazz violin gig in December and the hall’s monthly pop-up pub nights.”

The village hall was originally constructed in 1950 and has been extended several times. The hall’s current wide range of activities impressed the Big Lottery - these range from language, art and zumba classes to the Mothers’ Union, quiz nights, a cinema club and photography classes.

For further information, contact Martin Bentley on 01244 851949.