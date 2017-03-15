Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of a fancy tipple are in for a treat this May when The Gin Society hosts a two day festival at Chester Town Hall.

There will be more than 90 different types of gin on offer, and the opportunity to meet and learn from master distillers.

A spokesperson for the Gin Society said: “Lovers of gin can meet friends and fellow gin lovers in the splendid surroundings of Chester’s beautiful Town Hall.

“They can sample their favourite tipples and discover some new exciting tastes from around the region, the UK and beyond, including a wide range of fashionable fruit gins.”

As well as gin, The Gin Society will be serving their hugely popular sloe gin and prosecco fizz, plus a small selection of bespoke beverages.

Botanical brewers Fentimans will also be supplying a range of tonic waters and delicious rose lemonade.

“To add to the fizzy festival atmosphere there will be music and dancing from the fabulous A Train Swing, whose vintage DJ will take you back to those heady days when the gin cocktail was king,” the spokesperson said.

The Gin Society hosts gin focused events up and down the country.

The festival will take place on Friday, May 5, between 6pm to 10.30pm, and on Saturday, May 6, 12.30pm to 5pm and from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets for each session are £7.50 plus booking fee. Included in the entry price is a bespoke Gin Society gin goblet and a booklet of tasting notes.

All gins and tonics with special garnishes are priced at £5.

