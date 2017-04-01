Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is home to many fine watering holes and now a new Tube-style map will help punters know which ‘pub stops’ to get off at to wet their whistles.

The second edition of the Pub Stops of Chester poster comes 10 years after the first and shows just how staggering distance-friendly the city’s boozers are.

It’s so bang up to date that even the newly relaunched Bull and Stirrup in Upper Northgate Street featured.

Waverton-based brewery Spitting Feathers, which owns the award-winning Brewery Tap on Lower Bridge Street, is the proud sponsor of the new edition.

The creators of the Pub Stops posters are JJM Designs Ltd, who based their concept on the original idea of maths teacher Dr John Coats who produced the first map for his hometown of Sheffield.

Mark Snee, from JJM Designs, explained: “There was in 2007 and still is now a great mix of pubs and bars in Chester, from the older traditional pubs to trendy new bars in the centre.

“As is the case in other areas, a number of pubs have closed in Chester in the intervening years and several have converted to restaurants.

“The other noticeable trend has been the growing number of small breweries and micro brewers and we are really pleased to have Chester’s Spitting Feathers Brewery as sponsors of this new edition.

“With their help, we did a complete update of the poster and even managed to get the famous Bull and Stirrup on, which reopened the day before we went to print.”

It is available to buy from Waterstones, Spitting Feathers Brewery Barn and online now.