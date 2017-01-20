The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chester's most iconic landmark was shrouded in anti-Trump banners just hours before the controversial businessman and TV personality was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Cheers rang out as the banners – preaching 'hope not hate' – were dropped down on both sides of the bridge at 3pm today (January 20).

The spectacle drew a crowd of onlookers, many of whom stopped and snapped pictures of the political statements.

Both messages urged 'build bridges not walls' in reference to Donald Trump's pledge to build a barrier on the Mexico border.

While the second personally addressed Trump to promote 'justice and respect not hate'.

The banner drop came on the day Republican Trump takes his oath of office and makes an inaugural address at a ceremony in front of the Capitol attended by ex-Presidents, prominent politicians and Trump's family, before a parade through the streets of Washington DC.

Campaign group Momentum Cheshire West and Chester was behind the stunt.

Ray McHale, one of the organisers and vice chairman of the West Cheshire Trades Union Council, explained that the banner drop – one of around 150 going on across the UK – was intended as an act of solidarity.

"We are trying to stand in solidarity with the millions of Americans who are protesting," he said.

"We think his approach is wrong and harmful, not only to people in America but to people worldwide."

The banners were then taken down and another drop was performed on the bridge over St Martin's Way at 4pm.