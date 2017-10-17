Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work has begun on the installation of Chester's annual Christmas lights display.

This year's colour theme will consist of a combination of red and green baubles among striking white icicle lights, but before they can be lit it will take more than a month to install and test the full displays properly, so work started this week.

The lights will be switched on during a special event and parade on Thursday, November 16.

Cheshire West and Chester Council's cabinet member for communities and well-being Cllr Louise Gittins said: “Starting work on the installation of Chester’s Christmas lights next week will give us plenty of time for our displays to be ready for the Christmas parade and official switch on.

"This year’s display uses colours that are synonymous with Christmas and I’m sure they will create a wonderful atmosphere for shoppers and visitors in the busy run up to the Christmas celebrations."