Renowned children’s theatre company Illyria is bringing its award-winning production of The Emperor’s New Clothes to Chester this summer.

It will be held at the Carriage Shed, City Place, by Chester Railway Station on Saturday, August 12, in a venue which has a roof but is semi-open to the elements.

Oliver Gray, founder and artistic director at Illyria, said: “We’ve been touring our outdoor theatre productions for over 26 years now, and over the years, our travels have taken us to some of the most unique spaces across the UK, Europe, the United States and Canada.

“We believe that open-air theatre introduces more people to the arts by making it accessible and engaging. Being able to draw inspiration and emotion from Chester’s historic surroundings will make our stop at the Carriage Shed a very special one.”

The Emperor’s New Clothes is a laugh-along tale of the gullible emperor, who’s naivety threatens to leave him in a very embarrassing situation – but don’t worry, there’s no nudity involved!

Illyria’s version picked up the prestigious Critic’s Choice award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2000, and has been earning five-star reviews across the country since.

Carriage Shed has already played host to a variety of events, including artisan markets and pop-up brunch bars.

Phil Mayall, development director at Muse Developments who are behind City Place, said: “The Carriage Shed at City Place as a fitting venue for Illyria’s award-winning production illustrates perfectly how Chester’s theatre and cultural scene is growing, and attracting international touring theatre groups like Illyria, which is hugely exciting for the city and its people.

"City Place’s prime location in historic Chester, and the Carriage Shed’s unrivalled open-air setting, will no doubt enhance the experience for the audience.”

Gates open at 5pm, with the performance beginning at 6pm. The play is recommended for children aged 5+ and their families. Tickets are priced £12 for adults, £8 for children and family tickets are £35.

Running time is 1 hour 40 minutes including 20-minute interval. Families are encouraged to bring their own seating or a rug, as well as warm clothes.

Tickets are available by clicking on this link.