A Chester branch of one of the UK’s largest fraternal organisations donated £900 to charity this week.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes (RAOB), known informally as the Buffs, presented a cheque to Bloodwise.

The charity funds world-class research and offers support to anyone affected by leukaemia, lymphoma and other blood cancer related disorders.

RAOB’s Chester Province regularly aids members, their families, dependents of former members and other charitable organisations.

Its more than 30 members raise cash throughout the year through raffles, family fun days, sponsored events and donations during meetings.

Brother Paul Shanley Roll of Honour told the Chronicle: “Meetings give the chance for members to socialise, raise money for local and national good causes.”

There are five lodges, or branch organisations, in the Chester area that meet at St Werburgh’s Parish Centre on Brook Street.

RAOB, which was founded in 1822, has the motto ‘No man is at all times wise’ and it has the maxim of ‘Justice, truth and philanthropy’.

Membership is open to men over the age of 18 who are willing to declare that they are: ‘True and loyal supporters of the British Crown and Constitution’.

The order has a rule book, manual of instruction and ceremony lectures issued and revised by the Grand Lodge of England, based in Harrogate.

The Grand Lodge operates two homes to provide rest and recuperation facilities for members, their wives or widows recovering from illness or medical treatment.

Discussion of politics or religion is strictly forbidden at gatherings, as is gambling.

For more information on the Chester Province click here.