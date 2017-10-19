Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hopefuls who auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in Chester have another chance to impress when the next stage of auditions come to Manchester.

People of all ages turned out to the Forum Shopping Centre back in August to showcase their talents as judges began their search for the next big reality star.

Several youngsters were hopeful their singing performances would be a success, including teenagers Alisha Irvine from Blacon and Ella Clancy from Saughall.

Other hopefuls included 10-year-old street-dancer Cameron Oakes from Northwich; Mari Roberts, a lyrical dancer, and Chester musician Oliver Boow.

Now they will get the chance to do their stuff once again as the talent show hits the road again, this time at Manchester's Central Convention Complex on Saturday November 4 and Sunday November 5.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018 and as a special treat, auditionees will also get to meet last year’s Britain’s Got Talent stars Matt Edwards, The Pensionalities and MerseyGirls.

They will be on hand at the Manchester audition days to offer advice on all things BGT and cheer on and support this year’s auditionees.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: "Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, the youngest magician to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”