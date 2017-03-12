Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

English folk duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will be in Chester this April performing a selection of covers and self-penned songs.

Experienced Cambridge performer Ben joins Royston’s Hannah for the multi-instrumental award winning show.

The gig at Bear and Billet on Lower Bridge Street is part of a nationwide tour of their critically acclaimed new album - released at the end of last year.

Before The Sun is the duo’s first album together and features softly plucked guitars, dobro and mountain dulcimer along with stunning harmonies.

“Our intention all along was simply to be a part of a revival of the duet singing that we love so much,” Hannah said.

A single vintage microphone is the focal point of this year’s string of performances, creating a craft heavy, intimate and warm experience.

“We would love for people to leave our shows feeling uplifted. We have been told that we are a duo who look and sound classically timeless, yet feel refreshingly unique.”

Doors open for the The Raven Folk Club organised show at 8pm on Sunday, April 9, with the performance set to begin at 8.30pm.