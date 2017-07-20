Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diners are this evening (Thursday, July 20) invited to sample the cocktail menu from an upcoming city centre venue by going along to an award-winning Chester restaurant in a unique collaboration.

The one night only partnership, being hosted at Hoole ’s Sticky Walnut, will offer a sneak preview of what The Alchemist bar and restaurant will offer when it opens in St John Street next week.

There has been a long-standing relationship between The Alchemist brand and Sticky Walnut.

This was after The Alchemist pledged its support to Sticky owner Gary Usher’s crowdfunding campaign to launch his latest restaurant, Wreckfish, in Liverpool.

The Alchemist press statement reads: “Now with its 10th site opening in Chester later this month, the brand brings a sneak preview to guests on July 20th 2017, where it will be combining inventive and theatrical cocktails with Sticky’s modern European menu.

“A seamlessly curated menu has been designed for the exclusive event and guests can feast on a delicious £50 per head five course set-menu, including highlights such as: rosemary and thyme focaccia, grilled plaice, and melt in the mouth roast lamb rump.”

Guests will then be able ‘to sip the evening away’ with some of The Alchemist’s in-house cocktails served up by its own bar team.

The statement continues: “With theatre and molecular mixology at its core, The Alchemist is set to deliver diners a night of theatre, intrigue and the unexpected ahead of its opening in Chester on July 28th, 2017.”

According to The Alchemist, the following cocktails – with unlikely ingredients including ‘bonfires’ and ‘Fairy Liquid’ – will be on the menu:

■ Penicillin: a dark and smoky mix of Ardbeg 10 year-old whisky, Chase Marmalade Vodka, lemon, ginger, burnt cinnamon, bonfires

■ Bubblebath: a light blend of Tanqueray gin, Aperol, Chambord, lemon, apple, Fairy Liquid

■ Bananagroni: a sweet and serious combination of Aperol, banana Belsazar and Whitley Neill gin

■ Lady Marmalade: a dark and delicious mix of Chase Marmalade Vodka, Belsazar Vermouth, bergamot, lemon, orange and grapefruit

Managing director Simon Potts commented: “As we made our move to Chester, we knew we wanted to collaborate with our friends at Sticky Walnut. We love their innovative and modern European dining offer and jumped at the chance to show off some of our cocktails.

"We want to surprise guests with something a bit more unfamiliar to the usual wine and food pairings, by showing the people of Chester what we do best.

“It’s important to us to support and champion other businesses in the area. The sense of community and building local relationships is something we really believe in at The Alchemist, our commitment to these partnerships is evident up and down the country and we look forward to joining the thriving food and drink scene in Chester.”

Staff at The Alchemist are currently taking part in a two week training course prior to the opening on Friday, July 28.