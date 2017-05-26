Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo is bringing in extra searches in response to the Manchester Arena attack.

The Upton attraction will see thousands of visitors pass through its gates over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Managing director Jamie Christon said the attraction was taking on extra precautions.

Chester Races have also increased their security ahead of Roman Day on Saturday.

Armed police officers are out on patrols in the city centre too.

Mr Christon said: “The safety of our visitors, staff and animals is always our number one priority and the zoo already operates with an expert 24 hour security team and extensive CCTV systems across the entire site.

“As a result of the UK threat level being increased, as an extra precaution, additional entry searches conducted by our trained staff are being carried out.

"Cheshire police have also increased their routine patrols throughout the region to reassure the public, which includes a police presence at the zoo among other locations.”

Cheshire Constabulary chief constable Simon Byrne said the high visibility of their officers was to reassure the public.

Mr Byrne, said: “Over the following days communities across the county will see a high visible police presence in the wake of the devastating events that took place in Manchester and the decision made by the Prime Minister to raise the threat level to critical.

“I want to reassure the community that officers will be visible as a point of safety to further protect our communities during what is currently a difficult time. We would urge people to remain vigilant, be alert but not alarmed.”

