Bosses at Chester Zoo have revealed they are reviewing their already 'comprehensive' security measures in the wake of the barbaric butchery of a white rhino by poachers who broke into a wildlife park near Paris.

Four-year-old Vince was shot three times in the head and had one of his horns hacked off with a chainsaw.

Keepers at Thoiry Zoo made the grizzly discovery on Tuesday morning (March 7).

In an interview with This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, director of animals at Chester Zoo Mike Jordan said Vince's killing has sent shock-waves through the zoo community.

Explaining the implications for them, he said: "We already have very extensive security on our site but we are certainly reviewing these and stepping up where we can in light of this."

Black market demand

Rhino horns can fetch about £30,000 on the black market, with around 100 killed in the wild every month.

But it's thought that the tragedy at Thoiry Zoo is the first time in Europe that a live animal living in captivity has been killed by poachers.

Dr Mark Pilgrim, CEO of Chester Zoo, has condemned the 'devastating' development in the poaching crisis and offered the team's deepest sympathies to staff at Thoiry.

"Our staff battle tirelessly to protect rhinos from poaching in the wild so, while we are devastated to hear the awful news, we have sadly been aware of this threat for some time," he explained.

"As a result we have comprehensive CCTV across the zoo, including focus on our rhino habitats, monitored 24 hours a day by an expert on site security team.

"This is shocking news, but perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised given the terrible escalation in poaching, where three rhinos are killed every day in Africa for their horns.

"Worldwide, from songbirds to rhinos, the rich biodiversity of our planet is under threat. We must act for wildlife now.”