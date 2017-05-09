Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He's been a national treasure for decades.

So Chester Zoo couldn't let the 91st birthday of Sir David Attenborough pass without paying their own personal tribute to the veteran naturalist and broadcaster.

On his special day yesterday (May 8), the zoo posted a throwback picture of Sir David's visit to Chester Zoo in May 2013 as part of his TV series David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities.

The heartwarming snap shows the TV legend getting up close and personal to Beni, the greater one-horned rhino.

Chester Zoo wrote on their Facebook page: "Happy birthday Sir David Attenborough! Inspiration. Icon. Legend.

"Here's when he came face-to-face with greater one-horned rhino, Beni."

Thousands of people liked the photo and many left their own birthday messages to Sir David.

Malcolm Morrison Douglas wrote: "Happy birthday Sir David, a true icon and an inspiration to us all, your programmes were the only ones I was allowed to stay up and watch."

And Jordan Carrington, who was lucky enough to meet the man himself during his trip to the zoo, wrote: "It made my day meeting him. Even though it was just a hello, how are you."