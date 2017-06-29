Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo needs your votes to help them win a prestigious award.

The tourist attraction has beat off stiff competition from more than 1,300 organisations to reach the finals of this year’s National Lottery Awards - the annual search for the UK’s favourite Lottery-funded projects.

The project with the most votes will be crowned the winner and receive a £5,000 cash prize to spend on their project, an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and attend a star-studded glittering awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in September.

Jackie O’Sullivan, a National Lottery Awards spokesperson, said the zoo had worked exceptionally hard to become a finalist in the awards.

“National Lottery players raise £30 million every single week for good causes across the UK and the work done with that money is truly life-changing,” she said. “The National Lottery Awards celebrate the talent and dedication of the amazing staff and volunteers who run these incredible National Lottery funded projects for the benefit of their communities.

“Chester Zoo has worked very hard to become a finalist and they now need your support. So get voting!”

And Manon Keir, wildlife connections project officer at Chester Zoo, said having their work featured on national TV would be a great honour.

“From rhinos to orangutans, most of us are aware that animal species across the globe are under threat – and most wish they could do more to help,” she added.

“What people may not realise that over the last two centuries more than 500 unique species have been lost forever to extinction, right here in the UK. Now, more than ever, conservation is critical - but there is hope. We won’t stand back; we won’t give up. Every one of us can take simple actions.

“With almost 1.9 million people visiting the zoo each year we think we are uniquely placed to help inspire the nation. We hope people will join us in protecting threatened species here in the UK by creating safe habitats for UK wildlife to thrive.

"Thank you to everyone who joins our fight, winning the prestigious National Lottery Award and having our work showcased on national television would certainly be an honour.”

To vote for Chester Zoo, visit http://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards/environmental or telephone 0844 836 9685 and follow the campaign on twitter: hashtag #NLAwards. Voting runs for four weeks from 9am on June 29 until midnight on July 27.