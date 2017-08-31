Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Zoo is the third best zoo in the entire world, so says TripAdvisor.

And according to TripAdvisor, who released the rankings at its 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, it's also rated as the best in the UK.

The new rankings are based on millions of online reviews, with Chester only falling short of top rated Loro Parque in Spain and San Diego Zoo in the USA.

Jamie Christon, Chester Zoo's Chief Operating Officer said: "We’re absolutely ecstatic to have been named as the third best zoo in the world.

“It especially delights us as this ranking is based purely on the millions of reviews and opinions of visitors. It’s a real seal of approval from the public.



“With us being a registered conservation and education charity it means an awful lot – as every person that pays to come through our gates is contributing to our vital global conservation work, preventing extinction overseas and here in the UK.”

Less than a month ago, the zoo was voted the second most visited paid-for attraction by Visit England, after the Tower of London.