Do you love animals? Chester Zoo might be advertising your dream job.

The world-famous attraction is seeking people to join both its giraffe and rhino teams.

If large mammals are not your thing, the zoo also has jobs going in its bird and invertebrate departments.

The advert reads: “We are Chester Zoo, and for over 80 years we’ve been a leading conservation and education charity, and an amazing, award-winning visitor attraction.

“We’re also a team of passionate, talented, enthusiastic and expert people, doing everything we can to keep the zoo going, from feeding the animals to discovering new conservation ideas, and giving our 1.9 million visitors an inspirational day out.

“We work hard because we love animals, we care about nature, we love Chester Zoo and we want to be the best zoo in the world!

“If you think you can help us to achieve that, then we’d love to hear from you.”

The zoo is advertising for a lead keeper and an assistant manager for its giraffe team.

The latter could look forward to caring for one of Chester’s newest arrivals, Murchison, who was born on Boxing Day.

Criteria for each post stresses a degree in a ‘zoological related science’ or relevant experience is a must.

Other opportunities include joining their ‘Twilight team’ taking care of Rodrigues fruit bats and capybaras.

Who knows, getting a job might even net you an appearance on Channel 4’s Secret Life of the Zoo.

Get your CV together quick as the closing date for both jobs is before the end of the month.

To view the full list of openings at Chester Zoo, including accounting and marketing openings for those less practical, visit their website here.

