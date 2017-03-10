Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Scottish painter’s stunning portrait of a celebrity chimpanzee has raised £3,500 for charity.

Steven Brown created a colourful depiction of Chester Zoo’s most famous resident Boris after hearing of his incredible life story.

The rare West African ape arrived in the UK in 1969 after spending his first three years in a New York apartment.

Boris was raised in Manhattan after American writer Hester Mundis found him as a baby covered in a blanket of shredded newspaper in a pet shop.

Mr Brown’s original painting was snapped up for £3,500 within minutes - with all proceeds going to Chester Zoo’s animal charity - and the image is now being replicated on everything from mugs to bags and cushions.

(Photo: UCG TCH)

Mr Brown, from Irvine, Ayrshire, said: “I went down to Chester and met the people from the zoo and thought it would be a great way to raise some funds for their animal charity.

“The painting has attracted loads of interest and the original sold within minutes, which I was delighted with.

“All of the proceeds from that sale are going to charity, and I’m now selling copies in my shop in Ayr in all sorts of forms.

“I think art shouldn’t just be about a painting on the wall, and this is a great way to make art accessible to everyone.”

The painting has even been praised by the woman who first rescued Boris after Hester Mundis contacted Mr Brown on social media.

She said: “I am thrilled with what you’re doing with that wonderful Boris McZoo portrait of my ‘son’.

“I rescued Boris as an infant from an exotic pet store in New York City and raised him in our apartment for two and a half years before finding him a permanent home, thanks to Chester Zoo.

“I can’t believe I’ve not heard of you work before now.

“I am now going to order one of your delightful Boris McZoo mugs so I can start my days off with a smile.

“Thank you for all you are doing for the animals so dear to my heart.”

Mystery initially surrounded how Boris ended up in a New York pet shop, but it was later found he had a difficult start at life.

It’s believed that his mother was shot and that he was pulled from her body, before making his way to New York in the pet trade.