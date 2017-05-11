Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s all female choir A Handbag of Harmonies is opening its doors to new members for the summer season.

The choir, which has enjoyed success locally, nationally and abroad, is about to conduct a recruitment process which will involve new hopefuls taking part in two workshops sessions led by its musical and movement directors.

Musical director Matt Baker said: “It is not very often that we have the opportunity to take on new members as the choir is always full to bursting.

“However, we decided it would be great to give new people the opportunity to take part in our wonderful success story, with new members enhancing each of our four harmony parts.”

The choir was established in 2000 and immediately became a 60 strong choir which has gone from strength to strength.

Some of the choir’s highlights include being the top women’s choir in BBC1’s Last Choir Standing, appearing on other television programmes like Richard and Judy and Come Dine with Me.

They have also won several awards including Silver Award Winners at Manchester Choral Competition and being overall winners in the Manchester Pride Parade a few years ago.

A Handbag of Harmonies members have performed in many prestigious locations including Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre and Bloomsbury Theatre in London and as lead partners in Chester’s Cultural Olympiad celebrations in 2012.

They have also performed for audiences as far away as Germany and Italy and are preparing for another international tour in Belgium.

The choir is well known for its unique arrangements of well known pop classics made famous by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Meatloaf, Jessie J and Judy Garland.

New recruits will take part in two workshops on Monday, May 15 and Monday, May 22 from 8–10pm at Garden Lane Church in Chester. They will learn two songs which they will share in the second week.

Matt added: “We are looking for women from about 20-years-old upwards with a passion for harmony singing, an ability to commit to regular weekly and occasional weekend rehearsals, and be prepared to take part in performances in an eclectic range of venues small and large both locally and further afield. “

Anyone interested in taking part should contact moira.a.reid@icloud.com.