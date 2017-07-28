Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The girls are way out in front when it comes to entering the 2017 MBNA Chester Metric Marathon.

So where are all the men hiding? That’s the question on the lips of the women runners who have signed up for the event to be held on Sunday, October 8.

Pace runner Alison Morton said: “We’ve seen so many more opportunities for women to go running; with friends, running groups and clubs. These women are now signing up for races such as the MBNA Chester Metric Marathon, running fast times and enjoying the experience.”

(Image: John Hollis)

Times have really changed since the running boom of the 1980s where typically women took only 5% of the places in the Chester Half Marathon.

Joint organiser of the event Chris Hulse said: “Right now women account for 60% of the places in this year’s metric marathon. We are giving people the chance to run 26.2 kilometres rather than miles as in the main marathon event. This is especially attractive to people who want to try a distance beyond the half marathon but don’t want to go the full distance.

“Our event attracts runners from all over the UK and beyond, as well as a significant local contingent. It is the only metric marathon in the country and we are proud to be putting it on.”

The metric marathon has a later starting time to the main event so that its runners return to the spectacular Chester Racecourse finish at around the same time as the marathon runners.

Their route covers the final eight miles of the marathon through Aldford and Huntington before running along The Groves for the Racecourse finish. Metric marathon finishers get a goody bag, along with a bespoke metric marathon souvenir shirt and medal.

(Image: Steve Gregory Chester Photographic Society)

Alison added: “We think the boys are letting themselves down and are therefore challenging them to show us what they are made of by joining us in the run!”

To enter the marathon and metric marathon or for further information, visit www.activeleisureevents.co.uk .