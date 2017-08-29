An elderly woman had been lying on the floor of her flat unable to get up for two days before she was rescued by a PCSO.
Cheshire police were called to her flat in Haygarth Heights, Newtown at 12.30pm on Sunday (August 27) after concerns were raised by a family member.
When PCSO Neil Denby arrived at the property, he forced his way in and found the woman had fallen to the floor and was unable to get up.
A Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed she was in good spirits has since been taken to hospital for checks.