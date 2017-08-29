Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman had been lying on the floor of her flat unable to get up for two days before she was rescued by a PCSO.

Cheshire police were called to her flat in Haygarth Heights, Newtown at 12.30pm on Sunday (August 27) after concerns were raised by a family member.

When PCSO Neil Denby arrived at the property, he forced his way in and found the woman had fallen to the floor and was unable to get up.

A Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed she was in good spirits has since been taken to hospital for checks.