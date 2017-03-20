Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is mid-table in a league showing the wettest cities in the UK, according to data supplied by the Met Office.

Freeflush, who provide rain harvesting systems, compiled the information which puts the Welsh capital Cardiff at number one.

It achieves the dubious title of UK’s wettest city because it experiences 1,152 mm of rainfall annually.

Chester comes in at 34th wettest out of 63 cities, with 726mm of annual rainfall and 136 days per year with rain.

But Chester is drier than neighbouring Manchester, renowned for its prolific precipitation, which takes 15th spot and Liverpool which is not far behind at 18th. The North Wales city of St Asaph comes in at 21st wettest.

(Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire)

It has been claimed Chester has its own micro climate being in a ‘rain shadow’ on a flat plain surrounded by high ground. This causes the air to sink and compress, raising its temperature and evaporating a small part of the cloud above the city.

Other wet cities that made the top five apart from Cardiff are: St Davids, Glasgow, Bangor and Truro.

At the other end of the table is London, named ‘driest city’, closely followed by Cambridge, Derry and Ely.

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts the Chester area will have a ‘wet’ start to the week today (Monday, March 20). This will turn ‘drier and sunnier for a time’ but showers will form later which could be ‘wintry on high ground’.

And it could be ‘rather windy, especially around showers’. Maximum forecast temperature for today is 12C.

(Photo: IAN COOPER)

This evening is predicted to be ‘a colder night than of late’, with clear spells and scattered showers; wintry on high ground.

The Met Office says: “A patchy frost with and an ice risk by dawn. Still remaining breezy. Minimum Temperature 0C.”

There are no weather or flood warnings in place at the moment.