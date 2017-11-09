Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A longstanding volunteer from Chester is one of 22 British Red Cross representatives from across the UK who’ll represent the charity in the annual Cenotaph Parade in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday.

Grahame Roberts has been volunteering for the Red Cross in Cheshire for over 45 years, supporting its event first aid, emergency response and independent living services.

On Sunday (November 12), Grahame will join Red Cross colleagues to take part in the ‘march past’ the Cenotaph following the formal ceremony, organised by the Royal British Legion.

The event, led by the Royal Family, will be attended by thousands of former servicemen and women, politicians and the general public who gather to remember all who have suffered and died in conflict in the service of their country and all those who mourn them.

Grahame’s journey with the Red Cross began when he was invited to attend a first aid course in Chester, after a motorbike accident.

Since then he has volunteered for the charity as part of the events first aid team at events across the country, and he also works as a tutor to deliver training and help to develop new volunteers.

His role has also seen him represent the Red Cross at the Monaco Grand Prix on two occasions.

Grahame says: “Supporting the Red Cross at the Remembrance Day event is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Taking part in the ‘march past’ alongside my Red Cross colleagues is a real honour, and in this small way I feel I’m doing my bit to pay my respects to all of those who gave their lives for us.”

The Red Cross movement still plays an important humanitarian role in conflicts around the world providing vital support for refugees, reuniting families torn apart by war, and helping people rebuild their lives when the fighting stops.

Across the country, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be taking part in smaller scale Remembrance Day events in many towns and villages, laying poppy wreaths and observing two minutes’ silence to remember those killed or injured during conflict.