TV presenter Louise Minchin and her dog Waffle officially opened the new advanced diagnostic imaging suite at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists in Chester.

Louise was accompanied by her four year-old golden labrador Waffle and together they cut the ribbon to open the new facilities.

She and Waffle were joined by ChesterGates’ Pet of the Year Belle and both pets were immortalised as they planted their paws in ChesterGates’ own Hollywood-style ‘hall of fame’.

Guests to the event included veterinary practitioners from around the region who refer pet clients to the hospital and were able to view first-hand the results of the £1million investment in the latest MRI and CT scanners along with new consulting rooms, re-modelling of the reception area and updated physiotherapy and hydrotherapy facilities.

The final phase which includes three new fully-equipped operating theatres, radioactive iodine therapy for cats, an endoscopy suite and ultrasound room, will be completed later this year.

Referrals director, Professor John Innes, said: “The extensive re-modelling places ChesterGates’ at the leading edge of veterinary treatment with some of most skilled veterinary specialists and the latest state-of- the-art equipment and facilities.”