Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at the University of Chester have raised an impressive amount of money for charity last term.

Since September, students involved in clubs and societies run by Chester Students’ Union (CSU) have raised money, spent hundreds of hours volunteering and even rehomed horses.

The Fencing Club started the year with an 8km memory walk in Delamere for the Alzheimer’s Society and raised £678.95. Jack Mower, a psychology student and communications officer for the club said: “We chose this organisation, as it’s close to many of our hearts, with having family members affected by Alzheimer’s. We look forward to raising more money for the cause, over the rest of the academic year.”

Members of the swimming club hit the water and swam a total of 1,700 lengths to raise £694 for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation. The Equestrian Club has spent more than 200 hours volunteering with the charity, Horse Sense, which rescues and rehabilitates horses and ponies to improve their quality of life. Since October, they have managed to rehome four horses.

Students at the Warrington Campus have already raised over £500 through hockey and netball matches in aid of Epilepsy UK, as well as a 53,000 metre rowathon in aid of Joining Jack, a charity dedicated to developing research or finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Additionally, football team captain and sport development student Alex Smith is hoping to raise money to build a classroom in Southern Uganda, through the sale of scratch cards.

The biggest fundraising event on the Warrington Campus, so far this term, was a 24-hour football match in aid of C-R- Y (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Over 100 people took part in the event, which raised over £350 for the charity which promotes and develops heart screening programmes, funds medical research, and supports young people with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions, and their families.

Fitness instructor at the campus and co-organiser of the event Jake Edwards said: “This charity is very important to us at the university. Many people, of our students’ age, may not be aware that they have a heart condition and every week at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed conditions in the UK.

“It was great that staff and students from across the departments got involved in the event. Some even camped out in the sports hall on the balcony so that they could be woken up to join in with the game if numbers were low! It was a very close game between the bibs and non-bibs, but eventually the non-bibs won 625 – 623! We are extremely proud of the turnout and the amount of money that we raised for such an important charity.”

More recently, in the run up to Christmas, the university’s societies have been busy collecting over 17 boxes for Operation Christmas Child. The Ultimate Frisbee Society is holding a cheese and wine evening for residents at the Homedee House retirement accommodation, while other events include a Harry Potter movie marathon to raise money for Caudwell Children, and a pole fitness charity showcase in aid of Chester Sexual Abuse Support Service.

Chester Students’ Union’s vice-president (activities) Ethan Wade said: “Fundraising is a big part of life at Chester Students’ Union and we are always looking for creative ways to raise money for charity. We strive to support charities that help the local community and are very pleased that our sports and societies have made a fantastic effort so far this year. Our sports clubs and societies raised a total of £23,000 for local causes last year and we hope to raise even more this year.”