The people of Chester united for a moment’s silence to show their solidarity with the victims of the Manchester bombing this morning (May 25).

The poignant vigil was marked across the UK at 11am, just three days after suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people - including children - and injured 64 after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Local dignitaries including Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels gathered outside the Town Hall to pay their respects to the dead, as well as members of the public.

(Photo: Dale Miles)

Cllr Daniels said earlier this week that she has sent a letter to Lord Mayor of Manchester Cllr Eddy Newman on behalf of the people of Chester, telling him the city stood ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Manchester.

“It was the day Manchester had planned for but hoped would never happen,” she said. “Monday was a terrible dark night for Manchester, the North West and the United Kingdom.

(Photo: Dale Miles)

“My admiration and thanks goes out to all those selfless individuals, organisations and groups who came to the aid of those affected last night.

"I have been touched by all the accounts of the individuals who rallied around, so quickly, to offer acts of kindness, no matter how big or small.

“We as a city stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends and colleagues in Manchester to both confront and ultimately defeat those who would wish to attack our liberty, freedom, human rights and our democracies,” she added.