Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been arrested in connection with a break-in at a private Chester hospital when a haul of potentially lethal painkillers was stolen.

A number of controlled substances, include ketamine, fentanyl and morphine, went missing from the Nuffield Health Grosvenor Hospital Chester, Wrexham Road , overnight on Tuesday (November 7).

Cheshire Police have now revealed that three men, aged 36, 41 and 47, all from Chester, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been released pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, senior clinicians at NHS England Cheshire and Merseyside have issued a warning in connection with the missing drugs, some of which are very potent and fast acting and could cause breathing failure or even death if taken.

They have advised anyone who comes across them to either hand them in to police or their nearest pharmacy.

Dr Devina Halsall, controlled drugs accountable officer for NHS England for the local area, said: “These drugs should not be taken under any circumstances. They are normally only administered under clinical supervision and anyone taking them is putting their health seriously at risk.

“Anyone who thinks they’ve taken any of these drugs should go straight to A&E and take the packaging with them. You don’t know how you will react to a particular drug or medicine. Everyone is different and drugs can affect people in different ways.”

John Pickering, hospital director at Nuffield Health Grosvenor Hospital Chester, said: “We reported a theft from our hospital and are working closely with the police on this incident. We are unable to comment further while the investigation is under way.”

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, November 7, and 7.50am the following morning.

DS Nick Henderson added: “I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around these times or anyone with any information to contact me. If you are offered prescription drugs illegally I’d urge you to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 134 of November 8, 2017. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The list of stolen drugs include ampoules of fentanyl, morphine, pethidine, alfentanil, remifentanil, midazolam and ketamine.