Luxury travel company The Azure Collection held its annual charity ball, raising almost £30,000 for four charities.

The ball was held at the Chester Grosvenor Hotel and was attended by 190 guests, many of whom came from Chester and Wirral while others travelled from as far away as the Isle of Man and London.

Four charities will benefit from the funds raised at this event.

Amy & Friends was founded ten years ago in June 2007 to support children and families who suffer from the rare medical conditions Cockayne Syndrome/TTD or related DNA repair disorders; the Hospice Of The Good Shepherd provides palliative care for residents of Cheshire West, Chester and Deeside; Claire House Children’s Hospice gives respite and end-of-life care for children and young adults with life-limiting medical conditions; The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity funds vital research, equipment and support services that would otherwise be unavailable to cancer patients, ranging from new innovations in cancer treatment to fun days out for teenagers and wigs for patients affected by hair loss.

In line with the Hollywood Glamour theme of the charity ball, guests were given the full red carpet treatment on arrival, and entered into the spirit of the evening by sporting black ties and glamorous gowns.

Everyone was welcomed with drinks and music from the 40 piece Singme Merseyside Choir, which has supported the ball for the past three years. An added sprinkle of magic was provided by magician Iain Moran.

After a three course dinner, there was a live auction with the chance to bid for a selection of dream holidays to some of the world’s most desirable locations, courtesy of The Azure Collection.

The evening closed with a performance by four piece band called The Electric Idols.

Azure Collection MD Jayne O’ Gorman said: “Huge thanks to everyone who supported this very special event. It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening and it’s a privilege to be able to help the four charities which do such valuable work.”