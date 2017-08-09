Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of dawn raids have been carried out this morning (August 9) following city centre disorder after the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers match on March 3.

Three men from Wirral have been arrested on suspicion of affray after warrants were executed across the peninsular by Cheshire Police.

The men, aged 29, 35 and 31, are all currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Simon Owens said: “Today’s warrants are the culmination of a five-month investigation. In the hours following the match we received multiple calls regarding the behaviour of a group of supporters in the Northgate Street area of the city.

"Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a pub on Northgate Street and customers were threatened.

“Following the incident, we have spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence, analysing CCTV images and working with our colleagues in Merseyside Police which has led to today’s action.”

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, from Chester Local Policing Unit, added: “While the majority of football fans who attended the match last season were well behaved and had an enjoyable time, unfortunately there were a small number who were intent on committing crime and disrupting the lives of those who live, work and visit Chester and this will not be tolerated in our city.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“With the new season quickly approaching today’s action should serve as a warning to football fans looking to visit Chester to cause trouble. Anyone who commits an offence will be located and brought to justice, no matter where they live.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the officers who have supported today’s operation, including our colleagues at Merseyside Police, without their support today’s action would not have been possible.”

An update on the arrests will be issued later today.