Four men have been charged with affray following city centre disorder after the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers match on March 3.

The individuals, all from Wirral , were arrested yesterday (Wednesday, August 9) after early morning warrants were executed by Cheshire Police .

Following questioning, all four been charged with affray.

Three of the men have been bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on August 24 and one of the men was bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on September 13.

They have been named as: David Ross, 44, of Dickens Close, Prenton; James Walsh, 29, of The Lydiate, Willaston ; John Griffiths, 31, of New Chester Road, Rock Ferry and Joshua Doyle, 20, of Urmson Road, Wallasey.

As part of the operation, six warrants were executed at addresses across the Birkenhead, Prenton and Bebington areas of the Wirral.