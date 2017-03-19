Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal backed by famous newscaster Jon Snow to support a charity in Chester’s countryside which works with disadvantaged people from across the UK has reached almost £10,000

It has been launched to raise vital funds for the National Communities Resource Centre based at Trafford Hall in Wimbolds Trafford.

Set in 14 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, the mid 18th century property combines the elegance and grandeur of a Georgian mansion house with modern facilities. A ballroom was added in the 19th century and the hall and conference venue has been home to the resource centre since 1995.

The centre says it has worked with more than 100,000 people ‘building skills and transforming lives’.

The focus is on enabling people to help themselves encouraging the creation of community enterprises to provide access to services people need and bringing neighbourhoods together to make change.

The charity no longer receives any government funding and continues its work through a combination of social enterprise through the venue and grants from various trusts and foundations.

In order to connect with and empower more disadvantaged communities across the UK it says it needs to raise an additional £500,000 over the next year.

Mr Snow has given his support by recording a plea to help raise money to continue the work of the charity.

The first step in the campaign has been a public Crowdfunding appeal calling for pledges.

The appeal launched in January and can be found at http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jon-snow-appeal along with Jon Snow’s message to supporters.

Pledges qualify for rewards from the charity including a personal thank you from president since 2006 Lord Richard Rogers and a visit to Trafford Hall. More details of the work the charity does can be found at www.traffordhall.com.